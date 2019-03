Ķibermaņa četrinieks līderpozīcijā pēc pirmās dienas

IBSF #BMWworlds in #Whistler

4-man #Bobsleigh

●● heat 2 ●●

1 team Ķibermanis 🇱🇻 - start record!

2 team Friedrich 🇩🇪 +0.04

3 team Kripps 🇨🇦 +0.11



Followed by:

team Maier 🇦🇹

team Andrianov 🇷🇺

team Vogt 🇨🇭



Full results: https://t.co/83ahymtIMs



Heat 3 tomorrow at 5 pm PST!