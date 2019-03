16 gadus veca vides aktīviste no Zviedrijas nominēta Nobela Miera prēmijai

‪March 15. ‬ ‪The school strike continues. ‬ ‪957 places in 82 countries and counting...‬ ‪Everyone is needed.‬ ‪Everyone is welcome.‬ ‪Please spread the word! ‬ ‪Find your closest strike or register your own at https://www.fridaysforfuture.org/events/list‬ ‪#FridaysForFuture #SchoolsStrike4Climate #ClimateStrike ‬

