Akordioniste Ksenija Sidorova atklāj gaidāmā bērniņa dzimumu

Pasaulslavenā pašmāju akordeoniste Ksenija Sidorova (30) mēneša sākumā paziņoja, ka ir sava pirmdzimtā gaidībās, bet 14. martā atklāja, ka gaida meitenīti.
“Pēdējais koncerts pirms dekrēta. Tā ir ļoti īpaša sajūta, darīt to kopā ar manu mazo meitenīti, viņa ar mani jau bijusi tūrē ASV, uzstājusies “Carnegie Hall”, kā arī tūrē Austrālijā,” sociālajos tīklos raksta mūziķe.
Let's do this! Last concert before my maternity leave and feels very special to do it with my baby girl, she has already toured the US, performed in Carnegie Hall and toured Australia but it's a first concerto premiere- Vientos del Sur by Claudia Montero with @liverpool_philharmonic and @vasily__petrenko #concerto #premiere #maternity #pregnant #babygirl #leather #pants #performance
Viņa Starptautiskajā sieviešu dienā paziņojumā par došanos “mammu atvaļinājumā” informēja savus fanus, ka pagaidām plāno atgriezties pie koncertēšanas visai ātri: “Laimīgu 8. martu visām pasaules sievietēm! Es ceru, ka vīrieši jūs kā parasti lutina! Šodien es jūtos sievišķīgāka kā jebkad! Un tas nav tikai tādēļ, ka mans mīļotais Hosē Luiss Arizaga Lobeto pārsteidza mani ar visskaistākajiem ziediem, bet gan tāpēc, ka viņš devis man dāvanu kļūt par māti! [..] Man nācās atcelt visus pārējos koncertus, jo, pienākot trešajam trimestrim, puncis nedod vietu akordeonam, bet es ceru lēnām atgriezties uz skatuves vasaras beigās!”
Happy 8th March to all women in the world! I hope your men are spoiling you today and always!!! Today I'm feeling more feminine than ever! And it's not only because my love @arizagajl gave me most gorgeous flowers but because the biggest gift he is giving me- becoming a mother! This news also mean that I am about to play my last concert before "mama vacation" next week, 14th March in Liverpool with the wonderful @liverpool_philharmonic and Vassily Petrenko, performing a new concerto Vientos del Sur written for me by @claudia_montero_compositora. I had to cancel all concerts from now on as entering third trimester means my belly is getting on the way of my accordion, but I'm looking forward to returning to stage slowly at the end of summer! I will keep you posted and in the meantime sending lots of love and happiness from our growing family ❤ #pregnancy #pregnancyannouncement #babygirl #embarazo #love #embarazada
Kā zināms, Sidorova un Lobeto laulības ostā iestūrēja 2015. gadā.