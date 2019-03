Pēc metiena ar olu Austrālijas senatoram pa galvu "olu puika" iemantojis pasaules slavu

EDIT: I’ve made a tshirt with Threadless of this design, with proceeds to go to charity, namely atm the official Christchurch Shooting Victims Fund. I will post full proof of the donation! Link is in my bio! Also if any can allow Will to see this, I would love his blessing for this as it IS his face, but he’s quite hard to reach obviously. Cheers. Out of the mist of these dark times comes an unlikely but worthy hero. Arise sir Australian of the Year, @willconnolly__

A post shared by Sebastian White (@sebi.white) on Mar 16, 2019 at 11:55am PDT