Piektdienas horoskops: 22. marts

TO GO WITH AFP STORY US-ENVIRONMENT-POLLUTION-SPECIES This photo courtesy of the US Fish and Wildlife Service shows a California Condor (Gymnogypus californianus). The endangered California condor faces an "epidemic" of lead poisoning from scavenging carcasses contaminated by lead bullets despite years of costly conservation efforts, scientists said June 25, 2012. The rare scavenger birds were reduced to a population of just 22 in 1982, and have since recovered to number about 400, with half of those still in captivity, said the study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.= RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT " AFP PHOTO / US FISH & WILDLIFE SERVICES/" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS =

FOTO: GARY KRAMER/AFP