ASV noskaidrots jauns traucēklis auto vadīšanai - cūka klēpī

Causes for #distracteddriving:

✅ Talking on phone 📱

✅ Texting 📲

✅ Eating fast food 🍔

✅ Changing radio station 🎶

✅ Putting on makeup 💄



✅ Having a pig 🐖 on your lap...now that was a first even for us. pic.twitter.com/6OtUDHIniv