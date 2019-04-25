Pikanti! Nikola Krištopane pozē caurpīdīgā apakšveļā

Pazīstamā politiķa un uzņēmēja Viļa Krištopana meita Nikola Krištopane sociālajos tīklos pārsteigusi savus fanus, publiskojot seksīgu foto, kurā redzama pikantā apakšveļā.
Bildē viņa pozē pie loga, Saules gaismai spīdot uz viņas dekoltē. Protams, daiļava izpelnījusies simtiem “patīk” sirsniņu un arī vairākas emocijzīmes ar uguni.
Šis nav Krištopanes pirmais foto, kurā viņa izrāda savus dabas dotumus.
Pretty women wonder where my secret lies. I’m not cute or built to suit a fashion model’s size But when I start to tell them, They think I’m telling lies. I say, It’s in the reach of my arms, The span of my hips, The stride of my step, The curl of my lips. I’m a woman Phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, That’s me. I walk into a room Just as cool as you please, And to a man, The fellows stand or Fall down on their knees. Then they swarm around me, A hive of honey bees. I say, It’s the fire in my eyes, And the flash of my teeth, The swing in my waist, And the joy in my feet. I’m a woman Phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, That’s me. Men themselves have wondered What they see in me. They try so much But they can’t touch My inner mystery. When I try to show them, They say they still can’t see. I say, It’s in the arch of my back, The sun of my smile, The ride of my breasts, The grace of my style. I’m a woman Phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, That’s me. Now you understand Just why my head’s not bowed. I don’t shout or jump about Or have to talk real loud. When you see me passing, It ought to make you proud. I say, It’s in the click of my heels, The bend of my hair, the palm of my hand, The need for my care. ’Cause I’m a woman Phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, That’s me. -Maya Angelou 📷: @tomsnorde ❤️
Kā zināms, pirms pāris gadiem daiļava izskatījās pavisam citādāk un ik pa laikam atskatās pagātnē, lai novērtētu progresu.
December 2015 vs. December 2016 This was THE year for me. So grateful for this change. The best part is the happiness! The weight loss is awesome, I physically feel better than ever, however the loss of depression is the greatest part of it all. I remember the pain and sadness I felt when taking the first pic, I never want to go back to that again.
For a few months now I have been thinking of posting this pic but I guess I just did not have the guts to do it. Somehow today after a week of staying in sick and mostly sleeping in I looked at this and I just reminded myself that in no way am I going to stop reaching for my goals and I just have to get it together and slowly get back to taking care of myself as much as possible before I start noticing a negative change. These both pictures have been taken exactly a year apart, on the left summer 2015 and on the right summer 2016, the difference is -20kg (about -45 pounds) and there is no big secret or a super program, I just decided to take care of myself and slowly I fell in love with this body I have and now I just want to keep caring for it. By the way, a huge thank you to the people who have said nice things and compliments to me - they work, if you notice a positive change in others then say something because these compliments are truly the best encouragement. I guess I hope this inspires someone because looking at other people's transformations has always been a large source of encouragement to me. #beforeandafter #beforeafter #thehappynow #fitgirls #fitsporation #fitspo #motivation #fitnesstransformation #weightlossjourney #weightloss #shape_latvia