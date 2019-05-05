Aktrises Dārtas Danevičas sociālo tīklu kontus pārņēmuši viņas graciozie suņi

30 gadus vecā pašmāju aktrise un modele Dārta Daneviča bieži dalās ne tikai ar kadriem, kuros redzama ar mīļoto, aktieri Niklāvu Kurpnieku, bet arī abiem saviem suņiem - Munku un Hopperu.
Viņa ar abiem iecienījusi gan doties garās pastaigās, gan kopā atpūsties suņiem draudzīgās kafejnīcās.
Birthday boy Munks_ Why so important, so special? These 5 years Munks is the only one who has been with me every day, walking by my side through all the climbs and falls I’ve had. He has grown up in my theatre-cell, patiently listening to all my performances and rushing out for a puppy-pee in the intermissions. He always cheered me up and gave his most loving attention when there was just the two of us in the squad. He also takes his brother role with a great care and responsibility, keeping the best attidude, right values, highest intelligence, dignity and never-ending love towards all of us, now having also Niklāvs and Hoppers in his ware supervision. Friendly to everyone but always putting his squad first. Happy and grateful to have you, dear Munks! #munks_gsp #5 #🖤 #lovetothemoonandback ph.cr. @aigaredmane _
Sunday. My team, my squad, my family_ Let us all cherish each other today and always. Let us all vanish offline, reborn in mindfulness and celebrate the presence of our loved ones_ Ph.cr.-lovely @euzha #stayingstrong #lightisthenewblack #mysquad #love #whippet #whippetlove #gsp #gsplove #sunday #mindfulness
Munks is special. He is a grown up-dog in a size and weight of a puppy of his breed, that’s because every day I call him “my little dog”. He is a “little” dog with wisdom and mind of a sensei. He comes to me only when he feels a great need. And when he kisses You- than You know, You’ve done something extraordinary good or..maybe You’ve catched some illness- then he doesn’t leave even for a second or an inch. And now- now I wish You to say a proper and very warm thanks to this month and have a fresh sight and an open heart when starting ...june already. But me- uhh... I have go back to my study materials now_ Ph.cr. @euzha #munks_gsp #gsplove #studying #may #grateful #gettingstronger #gspoftheday
First warm day this year. That means just one thing- “airswimming”. That feeling when you take your winter clothes off and let the warmish air caress your skin with it’s soothing fingers. That feeling when you can breathe with the whole body_ * #lifeasitis #doglove #lifeisabeach #katyakatyalondon #gsp #whippet #meandhim #learninglove ph.cr.- wonderful @euzha
Exactly a year ago Hopper joined our team. I could not decide which one of his “portraits” describes him best, which is “the right one” to celebrate this magical meeting, this year together. And then,suddenly, I knew. There shouldn’t be a portrait. Yes, Hopper is a huge individuality, no doubt about that. He has his unique character, different from Munk’s and mine as well. But he has never been alone since we’ve met. And he likes it this way, crying and shauting every time his brother leaves just for a minute. He loves to be together. That is why tonight when I celebrate our snowy and long drive from Palanga, the right picture is this one- because since that very moment Munks always has gotten his back. This was a great year, Hopper. Thank You for making our team complete_. #love #purelove #whippet #whippetpuppy #gsp #brothers #tothemoonandback #proudmom #team #family #loveyouguys
Let me tell You something very personal. I am telling this because, if here is someone who feels just the same way, - You deserve to know. I have anxiety. Few moments, few hours a day or 24/7- it depends. I am followed by this damaging voice almost everywhere. It is like a revengeful friend who has turned into an enemy, using all my insecurities and fears against me. It can easely muzzle all the other voices, becoming my only source- ruthless and destructive. Godless creature inside my own head and heart. Today is one of “anxiety days” for me. And, in such moments it is important to have a person who knows about Your anxiety- a friend, a family member or colleague - around You. Holding Your trembling hands and voice or at least calming You through a phone conversation or a mindful email. It is important to have a person who can take You back from that destruction that’s holding You too tight to fight it on your own. You can’t think straight, make any decisions or do some work, when your mind doesn’t belong to You. Fight this and have Your support prepared when it is needed. I believe there are people who can emphatize. Have faith. And be brave. I will try, too_ Ph.cr. @zanda_photography #anxiety #faith #gratitude #voices #bebrave #behonestwithyourself #🙏🏻
Kā zināms, Daneviča ir mācījusies Jēkabpils sākumskolā, Jēkabpils Valsts ģimnāzijā, kā arī Jēkabpils A.Žilinska mūzikas skolā. Studējusi LU Juridiskajā fakultātē, tad iestājusies Latvijas Kultūras akadēmijas Teātra un Audiovizuālās mākslas fakultātē, kuru beigusi 2011. gadā. Viņa Dailes teātrī ir no 2012. gada.