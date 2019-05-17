Pk 17.05.2019.

Taivānā legalizē viendzimuma laulības

FOTO: Reuters/ScanPix

Taivānas parlaments piektdien apstiprinājis likumprojektu, kas legalizē viendzimuma laulības.

Taivāna ir pirmā Āzijas valsts, kas spērusi šādu soli.

Likumprojekts atļauj viendzimuma pāriem slēgt pastāvīgas savienības un pieteikties laulību reģistrēšanai valdības iestādēs.

