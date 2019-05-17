Taivānā legalizē viendzimuma laulības

Taivāna ir pirmā Āzijas valsts, kas spērusi šādu soli.
Likumprojekts atļauj viendzimuma pāriem slēgt pastāvīgas savienības un pieteikties laulību reģistrēšanai valdības iestādēs.
Thread - At lease over 20,000 protesters are gathering outside the legislature in #Taiwan, as legislators prepare to vote on the decisive bill that will legalize same-sex marriage on the island, making it the first Asian country to do so. pic.twitter.com/FPbpiHxUm9— William Yang (@WilliamYang120) May 17, 2019
I'm so proud of my country Taiwan become the first Asian country that legalise same-sex marriage.— Tunawei (@Tunawei1) May 17, 2019
Love is Love💜💛💚💙！！！#Taiwan pic.twitter.com/U0SHyjGiFd