"Man bija jāatlabst gan fiziski, gan emocionāli!" Dziedātāju Lauru Rizoto notriekusi automašīna

Pērnā gada Latvijas pārstāvi Eirovīzijā Lauru Rizoto notriekusi automašīna. Dziedātāja vietnē "Instagram" publicējusi fotogrāfiju un paziņojumu faniem. Viņa atklāj, ka negadījums noticis 26. martā, bet notikuma vietu nav minējusi.
"Negadījums notika manas dzīves visaizņemtākajā laikā. Es pārvācos uz jaunu dzīvokli, izdevu jaunu dziesmu, biju iesaistījusies vairākos projektos. Un man bija jāatceļ vai jāpārtrauc viss, ko biju plānojusi veikt nākamajos mēnešos, lai koncentrētos uz atlabšanu. Tieši tāpēc man vajadzēja "paņemt pauzi" no darba un sociālajiem tīkliem. (..)
Man bija jāatlabst gan fiziski, gan emocionāli.
Dažreiz mēs pavadām pārāk daudz laika pārdzīvojot un nervozējot par lietām, kas patiesībā neko nenozīmē, aizmirstot pat patiesajām dzīves prioritātēm. Man paveicās, ka šajā laikā ar mani kopā bija mana ģimene un labākie draugi, kuri palīdzēja man atkal likt justies kā sev pašai," pie publiskotās fotogrāfijas raksta Rizoto.
Hey loves, For the past month and a half I’ve been receiving a lot of messages asking why I have been absent from social media. So here we go: On March 26th of 2019, I was run over by a car. I am an advocate for road safety, so it’s really bizarre for me to even say that sentence out-loud… but life is full of surprises and now, here we are. The accident happened during such a busy time in my life. I was moving to a new apartment, releasing a new song, involved in a bunch of different projects… And I had to cancel and stop everything I had planned for the next couple of months in order to focus on my recovery, which is why I had to take some time off from work and social media activities. It felt like all the energy I had to give had to be directed to my health and recovering both physically and mentally from what happened. This whole episode made me really gain perspective on what actually matters most. Sometimes we spend so much time freaking out and stressing over things that don’t matter and forget the real priorities in life. I was lucky to have my family and my best friends by my side during this time to help me feel like myself again and go back to normal. I want to thank you for your messages sharing your love and support (still reading all of them). I’m sorry for concerning you and disappearing for a while without notice. I didn’t mean to worry you, I just didn’t feel quite ready to talk about this. But as my body heals (it’s not 100% yet, but slowly getting there!), I gain confidence in opening up about the subject and will hopefully be able to continue raising awareness about the importance of being responsible behind the wheel by sharing my story. I am OK and slowly getting back to work! I got really lucky with how everything happened, considering the circumstances. The picture is from the day of the accident and I’m doing much better already. I’ll be sharing more of my journey with you soon. Thank you for all your love and support always. Excited to move on from this and embrace life to its fullest! Love you guys so much, thanks for being a part of my team 💛 And please, DRIVE SAFELY! L. #MaioAmarelo
Viņa piebilst: "Mans ķermenis dzīst, un es pamazām sāku justies atkal labi, un atgriezties darbos. Man patiešām paveicās, ņemot vērā notikušā apstākļus. Fotogrāfija ir uzņemta dienā, kad notika negadījums."
Viņa pateikusies faniem par uzticību un mīlestību, kā arī autovadītājiem novēlējusi braukt piesardzīgi.
Kā zināms, brazīliete ar latviešu saknēm plašāku atpazīstamību Latvijā ieguva pērn, pārstāvot valsti Eirovīzijas dziesmu konkursā Lisabonā, Portugālē. Diemžēl Laura finālam nekvalificējās.
Foto: Laura Rizoto uzstājas "Eirovīzijas 2018" otrajā pusfinālā