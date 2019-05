Video: Timma "uguņo" VTB līgas spēlē un ieved "Himki" finālā

EuroLeague spot ✅ Place in the @VTBUL finals ✅ Great series individually✅24 points by Janis Timma in Game 4 made it 18 points per game, 16-24 from three (66.6%) and an average efficiency of 19 in the series while playing 30:42 minutes. #VTBLeague #KhimkiBasket #VEFskola pic.twitter.com/PJaNBkhWMG