20 gadu vecumā miris slavenais "Disney" aktieris un jauniešu elks Kamerons Boiss

Aktiera ģimene apstiprinājusi, ka 20 gadu vecumā no dzīves pāragri aizgājis "Disney" zvaigzne Kamerons Boiss, vēsta raidsabiedrība BBC.
Aktieris esot nomiris miegā pēc lēkmes uzbrukuma.
Boiss debitēja uz lielā ekrāna šausmu filmā "Mirrors", un slavu ieguva raidījumā "Disney's Descendants" un seriālā "Jessie".
Viņa nāve tika apstiprināta sestdienas, 6. jūlija, vakarā un esot saistīta ar "ilgstošu medicīnisku stāvokli".
Neskaitāmas slavenības ir izteikušas savas skumjas un līdzjūtību ģimenei par jaunā aktiera nāvi.
Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.
Heartbroken. Lost for words. I had known Cameron Boyce for many years. He was always polite. Always respectful and always a class act. In fact I was going to message him a couple weeks ago to tell him that I wanted to be in each other’s lives more.— Gregg Sulkin (@greggsulkin) July 7, 2019
Rest In Peace, Cameron. You will be dearly remembered, my friend, and you will be greatly missed.💔/.— Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019
Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Cameron Boyce. When we met I was taken aback by his energy and drive, his dedication to his craft and the sheer kindness he exuded. It was a joy to witness the man's skill. Sending love to his family and loved ones.— Hozier (@Hozier) July 7, 2019