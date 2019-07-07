Sv 7.07.2019.

20 gadu vecumā miris slavenais "Disney" aktieris un jauniešu elks Kamerons Boiss

Aktieris Kamerons Boiss.

FOTO: AFP/SCANPIX

Aktiera ģimene apstiprinājusi, ka 20 gadu vecumā no dzīves pāragri aizgājis "Disney" zvaigzne Kamerons Boiss, vēsta raidsabiedrība BBC.

Aktieris esot nomiris miegā pēc lēkmes uzbrukuma.

Boiss debitēja uz lielā ekrāna šausmu filmā "Mirrors", un slavu ieguva raidījumā "Disney's Descendants" un seriālā "Jessie".

Viņa nāve tika apstiprināta sestdienas, 6. jūlija, vakarā un esot saistīta ar "ilgstošu medicīnisku stāvokli".

Neskaitāmas slavenības ir izteikušas savas skumjas un līdzjūtību ģimenei par jaunā aktiera nāvi.

