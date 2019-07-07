20 gadu vecumā miris slavenais "Disney" aktieris un jauniešu elks Kamerons Boiss

‪Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.‬

A post shared by Adam Sandler (@adamsandler) on Jul 7, 2019 at 6:23am PDT