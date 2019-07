Nikola Krištopane priecē ar sievišķīgām pārvērtībām

I so longed for this change. Back go being the me that I was before, just way stronger on the inside. 👱🏼‍♀️💗 Hair: @alise_teivane Lashes: @fogeleanete P.s. @laumagurgone Stassie to your Kylie 🤣

A post shared by Nikola S. Krištopane (@nkristopane) on Jul 17, 2019 at 2:05am PDT