S 3.08.2019.

Iespējams, gada greznākās kāzas! Kā precējas hokejists Girgensons

Sestdien, 27. jūlijā, jāvārdu viens otram sacīja latviešu hokejists, NHL kluba Bufalo "Sabres" spēlētājs Zemgus Girgensons un amerikāniete Keitija Sulivana. Piedāvājam aplūkot ieskatu pāra greznajās kāzās! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congratulations to @zemgus94 and his wife, Katie, on tying the knot this past weekend! 💛

A post shared by Buffalo Sabres (@buffalosabres) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When everything is blushing....the bride, the decor, the bubbly 💗#thingsSHEloves Vendor love: @joeykennedyphoto | @shofilmscinema | @omniwilliampennhotel | @hensandchickspgh | @partymosaic | @alloccasionspartyrental | @marbella_rental | @loreemayer_design | @bellachristiez | @elegantchaircoverdesigns | @hannahconardbeauty #pittsburghwedding #pittsburghweddingplanner #pittsburghbride #wedding #bride #weddinggoals #weddinginspiration #designinspo #eventdesign #weddingdecor #weddingdecorinspiration #weddingdesign #weddingpro #eventpro #detailsnob #girlboss #mompreneur #shaylahawkinsevents #WAGSredefined #wags #nhlwags #nhl #nhlwedding #luxuryweddingplanner #weddinginspo #stylishwedding

A post shared by SHE | SLATE Studio (@alexisallen_she) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congratulations Katie & Zemgus Girgensons!

A post shared by NHL Wags & Babies👰🏼👶🏻 (@hockeywags) on

Lasītākais šobrīd

Top raksti

Uz augšu