Taifunā Ķīnas piekrastē gājuši bojā vismaz 13 cilvēki

In this Aug. 9, 2019, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a man uses his mobile phone to record waves crashing on the shore as typhoon Lekima approaches the Shitang Township of Wenling City in eastern China's Zhejiang Province. Typhoon Lekima stuck the coast south of Shanghai, knocking down houses and trees. (Han Chuanhao/Xinhua via AP)

FOTO: AP/Scanpix