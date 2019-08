Parisas Hiltones bijušais līgavainis viņas vārda tetovējumu pārklājis ar gorillu

TMZ.com posted the Gorilla tattoo i did for Chris Zylka, Paris Hilton's ex this weekend. The tattoo includes 3 coverups which was definitely a challenge! APE S*** ~ Gorillas are generally calm and passive animals, however, the Silverback will defend his troop if he feels threatened. ~ #blackandgrey @parishilton #parishilton #coverup #coveruptattoo #gorilla #gorillaz #gorillatattoo #ape #tattoo #tattoos #tattooistartmag #freshlyinked #ink #inked #chronicink #TMZ @tmz @tmz_tv #Toronto #Scarborough #wt_tattoo

A post shared by Winson Tsai (@wt_tattoo) on Aug 13, 2019 at 12:05pm PDT