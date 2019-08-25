Pašmāju sportistu aizvadītā nedēļa sociālo tīklu vietnēs

💚| There are no limits to what you can accomplish, except the limits you place on your own thinking |💚 . . 📸 @sanita_ieva #nike #nikeathlete #citysportlatvia #werunriga #hardwork #hardworkpaysoff #believeinyourself #everythingwillbeokay #beyourself #bethefastest #sprint #trackandfield

A post shared by Sindija Bukša (@sindijabuksa) on Aug 21, 2019 at 9:47am PDT