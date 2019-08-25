Sv 25.08.2019.

Pašmāju sportistu aizvadītā nedēļa sociālo tīklu vietnēs

FOTO: instagram.com/sindijabuksa

Mūsdienās sociālo tīklu izmantošana ir ļoti populāra nodarbe visā pasaulē. Tos lieto lielākā daļa slavenību, sportistu, mūziķu, politiķu u.c. Portāls "Apollo" piedāvā ielūkoties Latvijas sportistu aizvadītās nedēļas publikācijās sociālajos medijos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kaspars Kambala (@kambalakaspars) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🎧

A post shared by Armands Skele (@armandsskele22) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🥊 @nerjka_ali #dinamoriga #ldzkauss2019

A post shared by Dinamo Rīga (@dinamorigaofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Krastu mačs 2019 🏀

A post shared by Arturs Stalbergs (@astalbergs) on

Lasītākais šobrīd

Top raksti

Uz augšu