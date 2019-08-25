Pašmāju sportistu aizvadītā nedēļa sociālo tīklu vietnēs

Mūsdienās sociālo tīklu izmantošana ir ļoti populāra nodarbe visā pasaulē. Tos lieto lielākā daļa slavenību, sportistu, mūziķu, politiķu u.c. Portāls "Apollo" piedāvā ielūkoties Latvijas sportistu aizvadītās nedēļas publikācijās sociālajos medijos.
💚| There are no limits to what you can accomplish, except the limits you place on your own thinking |💚 . . 📸 @sanita_ieva #nike #nikeathlete #citysportlatvia #werunriga #hardwork #hardworkpaysoff #believeinyourself #everythingwillbeokay #beyourself #bethefastest #sprint #trackandfield
✨|We’re all going through something|✨Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.. Be kind always🙂 - - #heptalaura #heptathlon #athlete #work #workhard #training #trackandfield #athletics #nike #bekind #trusttheprocess #believe #workinsilence #beyou 📸/M.Zilgalvis