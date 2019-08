Timma ievēlēts Eirolīgas Spēlētāju asociācijas padomē

ELPA members elected @jacohen15, @NihadDjedovic and @janis_timma as new Players' Board members for 2 years! Congratulations, guys! 👏👏👏



They join @GigiDatome, @SirHines, @D_Brown4 and @TokoShengelia23.



📰https://t.co/72wKaxtF7m pic.twitter.com/IExSGUQkbo