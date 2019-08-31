Par modes nama "Chanel" seju pirmo reizi kļūst transpersona

Modes un kosmetikas preču gigants "Chanel" pirmo reizi modes nama vēsturē izvēlējies transpersonu par sava zīmola seju. Šis gods uzticēts 25 gadus vecajai Teodorai "Tedijai" Kvinlivānai, vēsta portāls "Woman".
Gadiem ilgi modes nams ir par sava zīmola nesējām ir izvēlējusies tikai un vienīgi slavenības, piemēram, Liliju Rouzu Depu, Kristenu Stjuarti, Margo Robiju vai Karu Delevinju.
Kvinlivāna pirms sadrabības ar "Chanel" jau ir piedalījusies tādu modes naumu skatēs kā "Saint Laurent", "Dior" un "Chloe", taču tajā laikā neviens vēl neesot zinājis, ka sieviete ir veikusi dzimuma maiņas operāciju. Sieviete šo faktu publiski atklājusi vien pirms diviem gadiem.
Modele esot apzinājusies, ka šāds lēmums var negatīvi atspēlēties uz viņas karjeru modes pasaulē un pastāv liela iespēja, ka viņa vairs nevarēs sadarboties ar lielajiem modes namiem, taču uzskatījusi, ka patiesums ir pārāk liela vērtība.
"Nu lūk - esmu "Chanel" seja. Esmu pirmā transpersona, kas sadrabojas ar šo modes namu un jūtu lielu lepnumu nest savas komūnas vārdu pasaulē. Pasaule pret Jums izturēsies netaisnīgi un teiks, ka Jūs neesat nekā vērti. Jums jābūt stipriem un jāturpina ceļš neskatoties ne uz ko. Ja Jūs padosieties, Jums nekad nebūs iespējas raudāt laimes asaras," savā "Instagram" profilā minējusi modele.
💄CHANEL BEAUTY💄 -I find I don’t cry anymore when things are sad, but isn’t it interesting when we shed tears in moments of triumph. This was one of those triumphant cry moments for me. My whole life has been a fight. From being bullied at school consistently, kids threatening to kill me and going into graphic detail how they were going to do it, my own father beating me and calling me a fagot, to receiving industry blowback after speaking publicly about being sexually assaulted on the job... This was a victory that made all of that shit worth it. I had walked 2 shows for Chanel while I was living in stealth ( stealth meaning I hadn’t made my trans identity public yet) and when I came out I knew I’d stop working with some brands, I thought I’d never work with the iconic house of Chanel ever again. But here I am in Chanel Beauty Advertising. I am the first openly trans person to work for the house of Chanel, and I am deeply humbled and proud to represent my community. The world will kick you down, spit on you, and tell you you’re worthless. It’s your job to have the strength to stand up and push on, to keep fighting, Because if you give up then you will never experience the tears of triumph. Thank you to everyone who made this dream a reality! @nicolaskantor @shazmakeup @sebastienrichard1 @casadevallbelen
Šis nav pirmais mirklis, kad modes industrija paver plašāk durvis transpersonām un transseksuāļiem. Brazīliešu modele Valentīna Sampaio šogad ierakstīja savu vārdu vēsturē kā pirmā "Victoria's Secret" modele, kura ir atklājusi, ka ir transpersona.