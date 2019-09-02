P 2.09.2019.

Kā dzīvo pirmā "Chanel" modele-transpersona

25 gadus vecās pašlaik Parīzē dzīvojošās amerikāņu modeles ​Tedijas Kvinlivānas vārds ieies vēsturē ar faktu, ka viņa ir pirmā transpersona, kurai uzticēts gods reklamēt tādu kosmētikas gigantu kā "Chanel". Ieskatoties viņas sociālajos tīklos, redzams, ka viņa noteikti neiebilst pret atkailināšanos!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

💉

Stepping into the final weeks of Hot Girl Summer 💎 @ludovicdesaintsernin @vmagazine

No lie, One time a guy offered to pay me $500 to kick him in the balls for 2 hours...

Brunch with Auntie Theodora

FLIP YOUR GODDAMN HAIR!!! #charliesangels #pride

Last day of being 24 years old

TRANTASY 🏳️‍🌈 #HappyPride

AMFAR 2019

T_R_A_N_S_G_E_N_D_E_R

🧸

DRIPPING in GOLD

“I know it’s over the top but that’s how festive I am” -Mariah Carey

VOTE BITCH

Portrait of a Hooker

Bonjour Bitch 💁🏻‍♀️

Well-behaved women seldom make history

Titty Quinlivan strikes again

Idk whose bike this is

DIOR s/s 2018

