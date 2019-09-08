Sv 8.09.2019.

Pašmāju sportistu aizvadītā nedēļa sociālo tīklu vietnēs

FOTO: zansons/Instagram

Mūsdienās sociālo tīklu izmantošana ir ļoti populāra nodarbe visā pasaulē. Tos lieto lielākā daļa slavenību, sportistu, mūziķu, politiķu u.c. Portāls "Apollo" piedāvā ielūkoties Latvijas sportistu aizvadītās nedēļas publikācijās sociālajos medijos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Live life n enjoy... #teamkambala #boxer #healthylifestyle #obeykambala #pafbet #prozis

A post shared by Kaspars Kambala (@kambalakaspars) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

its always nice to play against your ex team. @emircankosut9 get well soon ✊

A post shared by Zanis Peiners (@zansons) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy family 😍 #family #familyphotography #littlerocket 📷 @paula.kinne.fotografe

A post shared by Dairis Bertāns (@dairisbertans) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🚸

A post shared by Elvis Merzlikins (@merzly) on

Lasītākais šobrīd

Top raksti

Uz augšu