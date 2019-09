Latvijas slavenības ar mīļiem kadriem atzīmējušas Tēva dienu

Like father, like son 🤜🏻💥🤛🏻#happyfathersday and it's the greatest privilege to be called #daddy 🙏🤩😇 #dadandson #fatherhood #familypictures #fatherhood #familygoals #stillyoung #callyourdad 🤝👏 Līdzīgi!? 👨‍🦰👨‍🦰

A post shared by 🄰🅁🄼🄰🄽🄳🅂 🅂🄸🄼🅂🄾🄽🅂 (@armandssimsons) on Sep 7, 2019 at 11:36pm PDT