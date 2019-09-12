Viens solis no kritiena. Sociālo tīklu lietotājus pārsteidz kāda pāra publicētais foto

Dienvidamerikā, Peru kāds pāris sociālajā tīklā "Instagram" publicējis iespaidīgu fotoattēlu, kurā puisis tur meiteni aiz rokas uz pašas klints malas, virs zila krāsas ezera, vēsta CNN.
Attēlā redzamais ezers ir iemantojis ceļotāju simpātijas ar savu krāšņi zilo ūdens krāsu. Sociālajā tīklā "Instagram" vairāki lietotāji ir publicējuši bildes ar skaisto dabas ainavu, taču šis fotoattēls pārsteidzis pat pieredzējušus fotogrāfus un ceļotājus.
The world is waiting for you! Behind the masses of those that wish to watch you lead a quiet and sedentary life is an open, unlined canvas. We urge you to take a chance, to push past barriers of negativity and oppression of self fulfillment and paint the picture of who YOU want to be. Never let yourself be beat down for living your life by those too afraid to live their own. There is a difference between risking your life and taking a risk at having one. We know which side we would rather be on, do you?
Lai arī lielākā daļa pāra sekotāju ir pauduši sajūsmu par drosmīgo foto, daži arī pauduši bažas par meitenes drošību. Attēlā redzams, kā puisis meiteni pietur tikai ar rokām.
Pēc saņemtajiem kritiku pilnajiem komentāriem, pāris publicēja paskaidrojumu. Izrādās, ka fotogrāfijā redzamais nemaz neatbilst patiesībai, jo fotogrāfija uzņemta "spēlējoties" ar optiku. Viņi atklājuši, ka meitene netiek turēta zem lielā ezera, bet gan zem otra, kas atrodas vien 8 metru attālumā.
Pāris apgalvo, ka šī fotogrāfija pierāda lielo uzticības spēku, kas valda starp viņiem.
Abi jaunieši aizraujas ar ceļošanu un savā "Instagram" profilā publicē elpu aizraujošus foto arī no citām pasaules vietām.
