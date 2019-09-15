Briedītis īpaši mīļā veidā izjauc kāzu fotosesiju

ASV, Mičiganā kāds jaunais pāris piedzīvoja īpaši jauku viesi savā kāzu fotosesijā, kurš pielavījās pie jaunlaulātā pāra, lai pagaršotu līgavas pušķi.
Kāzu bildes ar briedīti ir pārpublicējuši 114 000 cilvēku un skatījuši nu jau vairāk nekā 14 500 000 lietotāju desmit dienās.
Brieža nepārvaramā vēlme pēc ziedu pušķa pagaršošanas fotogrāfi un jauno pāri - Morganu un Lūku - padarījuši par vispasaules mēroga zvaigznēm. Skaistās bildes tikušas publiskotas tādos medijos, kā "Fox News", "Good Morning America", "Bored Panda", "Huffington Post", "Insider" un citur.
View this post on Instagram
Just your typical bride & groom portrait...a friendly deer snacking on your bouquet while you kiss. 💍🤣🦌💐 Congratulations Morgan and Luke!! Can’t wait to share more beauty from your day! ❤️ . . . . . . . #Laurendamariephotography #risingtide #dreamchaserswithcameras #grandrapidsweddingphotographer #westmichiganweddingphotographer #theprettyblog #stylemepretty #laurendamariebrides #momprenuer #lookslikefilm #californiaweddings #naturallightphotographer #lightandairy #naturallightphotography #michiganweddingphotographer #lemonadeandlenses #kindredpresets #thatsdarling #calledtobecreative #hollandmiweddingphotographer #bridaldetails #santabarbaraweddingphotographer #filmphotography #friendlydeer #saugatuckdeer #feltmansion #brideandgroomportrait #theellenshow #ellendegeneres #mackleyeverafter
View this post on Instagram
What a week it has been. ❤️ 10 days ago I posted this series of photos as a sneak peek to the newlyweds on my Facebook page. In those 10 days we experienced a whirlwind of media hype that none of us could have ever anticipated. The initial post was shared 114K times and viewed by 14.5 million people in these 10 days. We were featured on air on the Today show and in articles on major news outlets including Fox News, Good Morning America, Bored Panda, Huffington Post, Insider, Daily Mail, Buzz Feed, and Inside Edition to name a few. We’ve been all over local stations, on the front page of numerous papers, and featured internationally on various websites in Germany and Slovakia. Still trying to process all of this. 🤯 I am just grateful the recognition stemmed from a passion of mine, and that my work has been seen by so many. Whew!! Love you all!!! . . . . . . . . . #Laurendamariephotography #risingtide #dreamchaserswithcameras #grandrapidsweddingphotographer #westmichiganweddingphotographer #theprettyblog #stylemepretty #laurendamariebrides #communityovercompetition #momprenuer #lookslikefilm #californiaweddings #naturallightphotographer #lightandairy #naturallightphotography #michiganweddingphotographer #lemonadeandlenses #kindredpresets #thatsdarling #calledtobecreative #hollandmiweddingphotographer #bridaldetails #santabarbaraweddingphotographer #filmphotography #ellendegeneres #theellenshow
View this post on Instagram
This past weekend, our bride and groom had a photo bomb during wedding photos. This friendly deer was hungry for some fresh bridal blooms 🌸🦌💍 • • • • #westmichiganflorist #grandrapidsflorist #wedding #westmichiganweddingplanner #michiganweddingplanner #grandrapidsweddingplanner #weddingplanner #weddingplanners #eventplanner #floraldesign #eventdesign #mybeautifulmess #thatsdarling #theknot #engaged #bride #grandrapids #bridalshoot