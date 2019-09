"Man teica, ka esmu iekļauts simboliskajā pieciniekā!" Milzs sašutis par atzinības nesaņemšanu

Well that’s awks. Not the ultimate award I was after, but I was told by @BasketballAus on the bus post game that I made the All-Star Five.



Nek Minute... ?￰゚マᄒ‍♂️



Throw it on the fire ?

WE’LL BE BACK #Tokyo2020 @AUSOlympicTeam https://t.co/Sy6MaIMpky