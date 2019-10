"Lightning" gūst septiņus vārtus un sagrauj "Maple Leafs"

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 10: Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on October 10, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Lightning defeated the Maple Leafs 7-3. Claus Andersen/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

FOTO: Claus Andersen / AFP