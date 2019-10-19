Slavas spožums un augstāko aprindu rutīna. Kuras ir 10 mīlētākās slavenības "Instagram"?

Uz otru pusi rit jau 2019. gads, laiki ātri mainās un līdz ar tiem arī sociālie mediji. Taču viena vietne paliek nemainīgi populāra - "Instagram", kas jau labu laiku ir viena no iecienītākajām lietotnēm. Lielai daļai pasaules iedzīvotāju ir aktīvi "Instagram" profili ar gan vairāk, gan mazāk sekotājiem. Interesanti, kuri ir desmit veiksmīgākie, kuri ne tikai gozējas slavas saulītē, bet arī rinķo pirmie "Instagram" zenītā?
Neatkarīgi no tā, vai šīm slavenībām būtu vispievilcīgākās bildes vai vienkārši uzticīgākais fanu pulks, kurām slavenībām ir vissekotākie "Instagram" profili. Zemāk uzziniet, kurām zvaigznēm ir vispopulārākie konti 2019. gadā, tostarp dažas, kuras gadiem ilgi ir turējušās pie pirmajām vietām, un dažas, kuras šajā gadā ir jaunas.
10. Teilore Svifta ar 119 600 000 sekotāju
9. Neimārs ar 122 900 000 sekotāju
8. Messi ar 125 800 000 sekotāju
7. Bejonse ar 129 500 000 sekotāju
6. Kailija Dženere ar 140 700 000 sekotāju
5. Kima Kardašjana 144 100 000 sekotāju
4. Dveins "The Rock" Džonsons ar 150 200 000 sekotāju
3. Selena Gomeza ar 153 700 000 sekotāju
2. Ariana Grande ar 159 900 000 sekotāju
1. Kristiānu Ronaldo ar 175 900 000 sekotāju
