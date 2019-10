Pašmāju sportistu aizvadītā nedēļa sociālo tīklu vietnēs

✨|I need that vitamin sea again|✨ • • 👣it was quite challenging to walk on those little rocks.😬But this process is stimulating many points on your feet’s what is important for health. #heptalaura #sea #salty #barefoot #health #healthylifestyle #active #rest #weekendvibes #goodvibes #enjoylife #athlete #live

A post shared by Laura Ikauniece (@laura_ikauniece) on Oct 20, 2019 at 7:52am PDT