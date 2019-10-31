"Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz NBA zvaigznes Karija nopietno traumu

Aizvadītajā naktī Nacionālās Basketbola asociācijas (NBA) spēlē traumu guva viena no tās spožākajām zvaigznēm Stefans Karijs. Protams, sociālo mediju lietotāji, tai skaitā līgas zvaigznes, pauda arī savu viedokli par notikušo. Portāls "Apollo" piedāvā apskatīt dažus no spilgtākajiem vietnes "Twitter" ierakstiem par šo tematu.
Ilggadējs Karija pretinieks Patriks Beverlijs jūt līdzi traumētajam snaiperim
Pat Beverley started his postgame availabitly with a comment on Steph Curry’s injury: “First off, I wanna say prayer’s up to Steph, man. I heard he broke his hand today. Been my brother since college. So prayer’s up to him.”— Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 31, 2019
Ātru atlabšanu novēl arī Kristapa Porziņģa komandas biedrs Luka Dončičs
@StephenCurry30 🙏🙏 speedy recovery— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) October 31, 2019
Kāds fans raksturo savu reakciju uz Karija traumu ar video
me after hearing stephen curry broke his fucking left hand pic.twitter.com/1nW2CuDPjE— 𝖆𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖓 (@kysaidn) October 31, 2019
Laba vēlējumi no pretinieku komandas līdera Devina Bukera
Praying for a speedy recovery my guy @StephenCurry30 🙏🏼🙏🏼— Devin Booker (@DevinBook) October 31, 2019
Šādi tagad jūtas Dreimonds Grīns
Draymond Green after this Steph Curry injury #Warriors pic.twitter.com/Oi0niROOia— Alonzo (@iamalainpalmer) October 31, 2019
Pēcspēles interviju incidenta "vaininieks" Ārons Beinss sāka ar vārdiem: "Pārdzīvoju par Stefu"
“Best wishes to him and hope he has a speedy recovery.”— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 31, 2019
- @aronbaynes on @StephenCurry30 🙏 pic.twitter.com/11aIecBYQj
Atsauce uz "Atriebēji: Noslēgums" filmu
Warriors fans after hearing the Stephen Curry news pic.twitter.com/fy3rl1138W— The Expert Amateurs (@expertamateurs) October 31, 2019
Šis vienkārši nebija Karija vakars
Stephen #Curry initial reports is a #broken left hand. Looks like it’s gonna be an injury at the wrist. Limited footage as the other players body comes down. Tough loss. pic.twitter.com/fwXowxHb4R— Mina Isaac (@physicalthrafiq) October 31, 2019
Dreimonds Grīns turpmāk, kad laukumā nebūs nedz Tompsona, nedz Karija
Draymond Green with no Curry, no Durant and no Klay pic.twitter.com/2RKA2ZJ08G— Butter 💎 🦅 (@HoePapi) October 31, 2019