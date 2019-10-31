C 31.10.2019.

"Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz NBA zvaigznes Karija nopietno traumu

Stefans Karijs un Ārons Beinss

FOTO: AP/Scanpix

Aizvadītajā naktī Nacionālās Basketbola asociācijas (NBA) spēlē traumu guva viena no tās spožākajām zvaigznēm Stefans Karijs. Protams, sociālo mediju lietotāji, tai skaitā līgas zvaigznes, pauda arī savu viedokli par notikušo. Portāls "Apollo" piedāvā apskatīt dažus no spilgtākajiem vietnes "Twitter" ierakstiem par šo tematu.

Ilggadējs Karija pretinieks Patriks Beverlijs jūt līdzi traumētajam snaiperim

Ātru atlabšanu novēl arī Kristapa Porziņģa komandas biedrs Luka Dončičs

Kāds fans raksturo savu reakciju uz Karija traumu ar video

Laba vēlējumi no pretinieku komandas līdera Devina Bukera

Šādi tagad jūtas Dreimonds Grīns

Pēcspēles interviju incidenta "vaininieks" Ārons Beinss sāka ar vārdiem: "Pārdzīvoju par Stefu" 

Atsauce uz "Atriebēji: Noslēgums" filmu

Šis vienkārši nebija Karija vakars

Dreimonds Grīns turpmāk, kad laukumā nebūs nedz Tompsona, nedz Karija

