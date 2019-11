✨|I GOT 99 PROBLEMS. AND THEY’RE ALL ARE SORE MUSCLES|✨🤷🏽‍♀️ - - Trying to survive week with @arnis88n 😅 #heptathlon #heptalaura #training #workinprogress #athletics #athlete #latvija #latviete #motivated

A post shared by Laura Ikauniece (@laura_ikauniece) on Oct 31, 2019 at 9:00am PDT