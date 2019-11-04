Video: 72 gadus veca fitnesa ome demonstrē apskaužamu spēku un izturību

Džeina Ternela-Rīda ir 72 gadus veca Lielbritānijas pensionāre, kura ieguvusi atpazīstamību ar "Instagram" vietnē ievietotajiem video no saviem fitnesa treniņiem. Padzīvojusī kundze savā pieklājīgajā vecumā joprojām demonstrē apskaužamu lokanību, fizisko spēku un izturību.
This makes me so excited... still. I wasn't able to touch my toes until I was in my 60's!! I was the only one (I think) in my primary school class who couldn't touch their toes. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ People often seem to think I've been active and sporty all my life, but that's so not true. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ So here I am again celebrating what I see as one of my most satisfying achievements in life!!!
Deadlift day! I so love dead lifting; so did a warm up set then:⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 35 kgs for 10⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 45 kgs for 8⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 55 kgs for 6⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 57.5 kgs for 6⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Very happy with that.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Then did straddle bench squats, Swiss ball leg raise, battle ropes, dead bugs and face pulls. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ A heavy day but so satisfying.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @u7gym
#fitover70 #veganfitness so part of today's workout. TRX Row x 10 followed by dumbbell clean and press with 5 kg (11lb) dumbbell) for 5 each side. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Before that did an Arnold Press, which I haven't done for ages. There's something so satisfying about Arnold Presses! @u7gym