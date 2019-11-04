P 4.11.2019.

Video: 72 gadus veca fitnesa ome demonstrē apskaužamu spēku un izturību

Džeina Ternela-Rīda ir 72 gadus veca Lielbritānijas pensionāre, kura ieguvusi atpazīstamību ar "Instagram" vietnē ievietotajiem video no saviem fitnesa treniņiem. Padzīvojusī kundze savā pieklājīgajā vecumā joprojām demonstrē apskaužamu lokanību, fizisko spēku un izturību.

Lasītākais šobrīd

Redaktors iesaka

Uz augšu