Augstākā līmeņa greznība. "Porsche" dizainētā jaunā superjahta "Royal Falcon One" nonāk pie pircējiem

We are pleased to announce our latest central agency for sale: Royal Falcon One, a 41.14m catamaran. Royal Falcon One's unique exterior lines hail from the drawing boards of the iconic Porsche Design Studio. The revolutionary design offers all the efficient economic cruising attributes of a multihull, along with the spatial benefits provided by the wide beam, whilst offering guests a desirable aesthetic and functional yet luxurious interior.

