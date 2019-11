Where you prefer to work out indoor or outdoor? 🏃🏼‍♂️🏊🏼‍♂️💪🏼 ⠀ ⠀ People who follow my journey for sure knows the answer 😉 ⠀ ⠀ @lielupehotel @semarahhotels

A post shared by Aleksandrs Samoilovs (@samoilovs) on Nov 6, 2019 at 7:37am PST