"Manu mugurkaulu laboja 11 stundas." F-3 braucēja atgriežas trasē, kur varēja beigties viņas dzīvība

Macau 2019 🇲🇴 ——— Everything was planned just three weeks before the Grand Prix. Everything was organised really shortly but with the help of my two main partners @mgm.mo and @ixo_models it was possible for me to go back to Macau this year. 🏎 I always said from the beginning onwards that my main goal is to enjoy it and prepare for next season as the @fiaf3 car was completely new to me. Apart from that I of course loved it to be driving through the streets of Macau again! 🏁 Thanks to @hwaag_official for that great work during those days. Shame that we had a technical failure in the Grand Prix but that’s Motorsport 😛. Congrats to @richardverschoor for taking the win this year.🏆 || 📸 x @birgarolsen || Anzeige #sophia #sophia99 #racegirl #changeagent #racing #macau #push #limit #comeback #MGMMacau #MGMCotai #MGM #ixo #ixomodels

