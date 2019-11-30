S 30.11.2019.

Tā Pateicības dienu svinēja pasaules slavenie un bagātie

Pateicības diena ASV ir ļoti populāri svētki. Līdzīgi kā citas amerikāņu ģimenes, arī aktieri, mūziķi un pārejās slavenības cepa tītaru, kā arī aizvadīja šo dienu svētku noskaņās, publiskojot pateicības pilnus tekstus. Apskati foto! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So thankful for all of my babies

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

thankful for the love of my life

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So thankful!!!

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Overwhelmed with thankfulness, words can not express.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thanksgiving > Valentine’s Day. @ me

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thankful for you 😍

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Feliz thanksgiving everyone!!!🦃🦃🦃🍾🍾🍾

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

......... as long as its you and I ❤️

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ok, @jimmykimmel... here are your f*%king Friendsgiving enchiladas.

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Thanksgiving to all those celebrating today 🇺🇸 Kisses from us all xxx

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ron. #happythanksgivng #FallonThanksgiving #MacysParade

A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Thanksgiving from us 2 @brooklynbeckham ♥️ 🇺🇸 ♥️

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

