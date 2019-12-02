P 2.12.2019.

Pašmāju sportistu aizvadītā nedēļa sociālo tīklu vietnēs

Mūsdienās sociālo tīklu izmantošana ir ļoti populāra nodarbe visā pasaulē. Tos lieto lielākā daļa slavenību, sportistu, mūziķu, politiķu u.c. Portāls "Apollo" piedāvā ielūkoties Latvijas sportistu aizvadītās nedēļas publikācijās sociālajos medijos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good team win in Phoenix, now heading to LA! #repthedistrict #dcfamily

A post shared by Dāvis Bertāns (@dbertans_42) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#smile life is goooooood I guess this my favorite color🤷🏻‍♂️

A post shared by Rodions “Tiger” Kurucs (@rodionskurucs) on

Lasītākais šobrīd

Uz augšu