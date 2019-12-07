Tā pasaulslavenas sievietes izskatījās, esot stāvoklī

#fbf to what feels like another world and another life but was really only 2 months ago. Pregnancy was an incredible time: Full of joyous celebration, true tests of patience and quiet moments of great solitude, uncertainty and fear. My greatest hope was that I could experience those months without public comment or exposure, without being asked by the outside world to define my experience or my feelings around it. Because until she was born everything felt truly undefined and open ended. Looking back now, I want to express an ocean of gratitude for the people who held this space for me, this privacy for me and for the time I was able to take to experience it. (Also arguing with paparazzi while 9 months pregnant helped bring out my inner mama bear so thanks for that🐻) Thank you @elizabethmessina for photographing me in such a strange and wonderfully beautiful time and for helping me celebrate my body and my transformation into motherhood.

A post shared by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on Nov 16, 2018 at 12:37pm PST