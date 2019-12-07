Tā pasaulslavenas sievietes izskatījās, esot stāvoklī

Arī pasaulsavenām dāmām patīk izrādīt skaisto gaidību laiku sociālajos tīklos - dažas savus fanus priecējušas ar visnotaļ mākslinieciskiem foto, kamēr citas izvēlējušās publiskot pavisam ikdienišķus kadrus.
#fbf to what feels like another world and another life but was really only 2 months ago. Pregnancy was an incredible time: Full of joyous celebration, true tests of patience and quiet moments of great solitude, uncertainty and fear. My greatest hope was that I could experience those months without public comment or exposure, without being asked by the outside world to define my experience or my feelings around it. Because until she was born everything felt truly undefined and open ended. Looking back now, I want to express an ocean of gratitude for the people who held this space for me, this privacy for me and for the time I was able to take to experience it. (Also arguing with paparazzi while 9 months pregnant helped bring out my inner mama bear so thanks for that🐻) Thank you @elizabethmessina for photographing me in such a strange and wonderfully beautiful time and for helping me celebrate my body and my transformation into motherhood.
Guess what? I made an exclusive capsule collection with @littlemoonsociety 💖it was so fun to work with my seester!! These clothes are all made in LA and so damn soft! I did all jewel tones- maternity and non maternity!! So check the website in November for the drop to get your little hands on some! I will post other colors soon and more details soon! #HilaryXlittlemoonsociety
#Nofiltermoment With the daily routine of life, family and work I'm distracted all day long . Today I had a moment with myself when I was looking out the window at the beautiful clear blue sky and realized that I'm 9 months (!!!) pregnant and soon will have a new lovepup as an addition to our family.. could not be more grateful to the universe . Sending you guys some positive gratitude energies. ✨🙅🏻🤰🏻✨
Happy 2016 to my beautiful Instafriends! So, posting a bikini pic is a little out of character for me, but just now while I was at the beach I noticed I was being photographed. I figure if this kind of photo is going to be out in the world it should at least be an image that makes me happy (and be one that was taken with my consent. And with a filter :) Wishing you love, light and blessings for the year ahead! ⚡️🦄Annie🦄⚡️
First they said I'm too skinny so I have to be faking it...Now they say I'm too big so I have to be faking it...SMH! Some days I'm photographed before I eat & look smaller, some days I've just eaten & I look bigger. It's all a part of the process. I think you all know me well enough to know I would document the process if I got a surrogate. Everyone's body is different, every pregnancy is very different! I've learned to love my body at every stage! I'm going to get even bigger & that's beautiful too! I'm blessed to even be pregnant & even luckier to not have preeclampsia as far as I know, so I don't have the swelling issue this time! They also say your body carries a boy different than a girl! Whatever the case may be I'm grateful to God for this miracle & no matter what rumors or comments you throw my way this time they truly don't affect me! #NoFilter #NoPhotoShop #GoodLighting 😜
