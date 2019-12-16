Pašmāju sportistu aizvadītā nedēļa sociālo tīklu vietnēs

Mūsdienās sociālo tīklu izmantošana ir ļoti populāra nodarbe visā pasaulē. Tos lieto lielākā daļa slavenību, sportistu, mūziķu, politiķu u.c. Portāls "Apollo" piedāvā ielūkoties Latvijas sportistu aizvadītās nedēļas publikācijās sociālajos medijos.
✨|I’m blessed with everything I need. I am working hard towards everything I want. And most of all I appreciate and Thank God for what I have|✨ - - Having training camp here in South Africa for the first time 🇿🇦 😍 #heptathlon #heptalaura #kallasmanagement #athlete #trackandfield #tracknation #training #motivation #workinghard #blessed #enjoyinglife #life #love #live #nike #nwupukke #thankful