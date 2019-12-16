Pašmāju sportistu aizvadītā nedēļa sociālo tīklu vietnēs

✨|I’m blessed with everything I need. I am working hard towards everything I want. And most of all I appreciate and Thank God for what I have|✨ - - Having training camp here in South Africa for the first time 🇿🇦 😍 #heptathlon #heptalaura #kallasmanagement #athlete #trackandfield #tracknation #training #motivation #workinghard #blessed #enjoyinglife #life #love #live #nike #nwupukke #thankful

