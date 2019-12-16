Pasaule jūsmo par suni Villiju, kam deguna vietā ir sirsniņa

Dalmācietis Villijs ir viens no "Instagram" slavenākajiem mīluļiem. Popularitāti viņam sagādājis fifīgais purniņš - suņa degunu ieskauj gluži kā ar flomāsteri uzkrāsota sirsniņa.
Vienu gadu vecajam kucēnam ir vairāk nekā 120 tūkstošu "Instagram" sekotāju. Viņa saimniece Leksija Smita apraksta Villiju kā "dumju, neveiklu, mūžīgi izsalkušu, ziņkārīgu, mežonīgu, traku, smieklīgu, laimīgu un mīlīgu".
Suņuks ir tieši tik jauks, cik viņš ir redzams publiskotajās fotogrāfijās. Saimniece pastāstīja portālam "Bored Panda", ka "nevienā bildē nekad nevarētu pilnībā iemūžināt visu, kāds viņš ir, un visu, ko viņš man nozīmē, viņš ir mans labākais draugs."
Villijs ceļu uz Leksijas sirdi atrada pagājušajā gadā Oklahomā Svētā Patrika dienā. Kaut arī viņa unikālais marķējums viņu izceļ, viņa saka, ka tas nav iemesls, kāpēc viņa izvēlējās tieši Villiju.
"Viņš piedzima suņu mammai brangā metienā - no 11 kucēniem astoņi bija zēni. Tāpēc man bija smaga izvēle, izvēloties tieši viņu.
Es viņu izvēlējos tāpēc, ka suņu audzētājs man teica, ka viss, ko viņš darījis, ir gulējis un ēdis, tāpēc mums jau bija daudz kopīga."
