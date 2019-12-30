P 30.12.2019.

Pašmāju sportistu aizvadītā nedēļa sociālo tīklu vietnēs

Laura Ikauniece

FOTO: Instagram/ laura_ikauniece

Mūsdienās sociālo tīklu izmantošana ir ļoti populāra nodarbe visā pasaulē. Tos lieto lielākā daļa slavenību, sportistu, mūziķu, politiķu u.c. Portāls "Apollo" piedāvā ielūkoties Latvijas sportistu aizvadītās nedēļas publikācijās sociālajos medijos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy holidays 🎄

A post shared by Rodrigo Ābols (@abolsjr) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas everyone 🌲🎁

A post shared by Zemgus Girgensons (@zemgus94) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is how much we miss summer!☀️

A post shared by Martins Plavins (@plavins_martins) on

