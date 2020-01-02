"Twitter" lietotāji par ļoti neprecīzu soda sitienu apsmej Mančesteras "United" futbolistu

Trešdienas vakarā Anglijas Premjerlīgas ietvaros savā starpā tikās Mančesteras "United" un Londonas "Arsenal". Ar rezultātu 2:0 pārāki bija londonieši, bet vakara aprunātākā epizode notika mača pašās beigās, kad ļoti neprecīzu soda sitienu izpildīja "United" pussargs Freds. Protams, savu viedokli neslēpa arī "Twitter" lietotāji.
Neveiksmīgais Freda sitiens
Ban Fred from taking free-kicks.#mufcpic.twitter.com/YhXk6QGQKQ— Football Whispers (@FB_WHISPERS) January 2, 2020
Nežēlīgi bija arī spēles komentētāji
*After Fred's free kick.*— Vincent JumaCharisa 🇰🇪 (@siddyvince) January 2, 2020
Andy Townsend : "I'm not sure that's still in North London".
Peter Drury : "Even if there was another goal post, I don't think the ball would have gone in".
😂😂😂😂😂#ARSMUN
Kāds fans atgādināja Freda vērtību naudas izteiksmē
Fred with the worst free kick of the season, £54m for this 😭😭😭 https://t.co/tVmb4FyX8d— JP (@JurgenPressed) January 1, 2020
"United" trenera sejas izteiksme pēc Freda standartsituācijas
Ole’s face when Fred took that free kick 🤣😹 pic.twitter.com/NcFUDVoE34— Nelly (@nelly_highlif3) January 1, 2020
Jāatzīst, ka Freda raidītā bumba tik tiešām uzlidoja ļoti augstu...
They just found the football from Fred's free kick for united, against Arsenal😂🤣 #ArsvUtd pic.twitter.com/2A4GxpkkVK— Salah's Era (@Jimmypreece1892) January 1, 2020
"Es un puiši, kad skatāmies Freda soda sitienu"
Me and the boys rewatching Fred’s free kick. #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/G4DprG4uFA— Luke (@LukeKennett4) January 1, 2020
Kosmosa joki turpinās...
This won’t change the fact that after Fred’s free kick, an astronaut and one alien got injured. https://t.co/byMXxUcVgA— GENO ERIC (@genoeric1) January 2, 2020
"United" demonstrētais sniegums vienā attēlā
Fred’s POS free kick sims up #ManUtd today. Not even close to being on-target. pic.twitter.com/uAHrEIEPnZ— Neil Levine (@neilclevine) January 1, 2020
Kāds fans Freda sitienu salīdzina ar putnu medībām viņa ciematā
Fred's free kick is still flying✈— Asan Caleb Jr. (@IamTerlumun) January 1, 2020
All english flights have been cancelled...
Thats the kind of stone throw they use to hunt birds in my village
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Z76Am7opT7