  • "Twitter" lietotāji par ļoti neprecīzu soda sitienu apsmej Mančesteras "United" futbolistu

Freds, izpildot standartsituāciju

FOTO: Reuters/ScanPix

Trešdienas vakarā Anglijas Premjerlīgas ietvaros savā starpā tikās Mančesteras "United" un Londonas "Arsenal". Ar rezultātu 2:0 pārāki bija londonieši, bet vakara aprunātākā epizode notika mača pašās beigās, kad ļoti neprecīzu soda sitienu izpildīja "United" pussargs Freds. Protams, savu viedokli neslēpa arī "Twitter" lietotāji.

Neveiksmīgais Freda sitiens

Nežēlīgi bija arī spēles komentētāji

 Kāds fans atgādināja Freda vērtību naudas izteiksmē

"United" trenera sejas izteiksme pēc Freda standartsituācijas 

Jāatzīst, ka Freda raidītā bumba tik tiešām uzlidoja ļoti augstu... 

"Es un puiši, kad skatāmies Freda soda sitienu"

Kosmosa joki turpinās...

"United" demonstrētais sniegums vienā attēlā

Kāds fans Freda sitienu salīdzina ar putnu medībām viņa ciematā

