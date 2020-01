Skandalozais Kiris, Bens Simonss un citi. Sporta zvaigznes, kuri palīdzējuši cīņā ar Austrālijas ugunsgrēkiem

I’m so sad by the loss our country is currently facing. The images of the raging fires, people, families, firefighters and wildlife are nothing short of terrifying. 12 million acres of land destroyed, human lives lost, animals being wiped out and misplaced with homes and communities in ruins and this number continues to rise daily. I am working with my family and calling on my Australian NBA brothers and any others that can, to do our part to help in this catastrophic disaster, not just for today but to support communities in their eventual rebuild when the fires have stopped. Australia is a strong and resilient country and I urge you all to be brave, kind and compassionate to each other through this extremely hard time. 💚💛 🇦🇺

A post shared by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) on Jan 3, 2020 at 11:08am PST