Video ⟩ Nurmagomedovu sagaida kas neierasts. Fergusons treniņā demonstrē savas nestandarta kustības

It Was All Fun & Games When They Laughed,... Now,.. They Get To Be Stuck In A Cage W/ Me. This Tyme Moar Than 3 ... Champ Shit Only™️ # MeasureTwiceCutOnce #Precision #AndStill Darce Knight Rises 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Snap Down City 🌃 # comingafterkhabib

A post shared by @TonyFergusonxt (@tonyfergusonxt) on Jan 8, 2020 at 2:53am PST