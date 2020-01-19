Porziņģis skatītājos, citu sportistu apsveikumi un izaicinājumi. "Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz Makgregora uzvaru

Svētdienas rītā "UFC 246" Konoram Makgregoram pirmajā minūtē izdevās pārspēt Donaldu "Kovboju" Seroni. Šim notikumam, protams, bija arī liela popularitāte starp "Twitter" lietotājiem.
Sveiciens no viena "karaļa" otram
Connor looked in great shape! @TheNotoriousMMA is back!! #UFC246— K1NGSL4Y3R 👻 ™️ (@TH3K1NGSL4Y3R) January 19, 2020
pic.twitter.com/CyN0E7H1io
Cīņu Klātienē vēroja arī latviešu NBA zvaigzne Kristaps Porziņģis
Porzingis is ready to see McGregor vs. Cerrone 😄✌️— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 19, 2020
Stream #UFC246 on ESPN+ ➡️ https://t.co/C5pGO6IECe pic.twitter.com/BzO4xq0ZBb
Vieglā svara cīkstonis Dastins Geijči jau ilgāku laiku cenšas oktagonā tikties ar Makgregoru
That man is good. Bitch move to take that fight. Say my name @TheNotoriousMMA— Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) January 19, 2020
Amerikāņu aktieris Dens Bilzerma šorīt zaudēja ievērojamu naudas summu...
Anyone want to check on Dan Bilzerian? He lost all of this in 40 seconds tonight pic.twitter.com/5w7Sik0QGS— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 19, 2020
Makgregors izrādīja cieņu ne tikai pret "Kovboju", bet arī viņa vecmāmiņu
Grandma Cerrone embraced @TheNotoriousMMA as well #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/nBfJrgAgSp— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 19, 2020
Portāls "Goal" uzskata, ka Krištianu Ronaldu ir apmācījis Makgregoru
Conor McGregor knocked out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds 🥊— Goal (@goal) January 19, 2020
This man taught him all he knows 😄#UFC246 pic.twitter.com/tVEujTGxI4
"Vai jūs atļautu Konoram sevi sist 40 sekundes, lai nopelnītu 200 000 ASV dolāru?"
Would you let Connor McGregor beat your ass for 40 seconds for $200,000? #UFC246— 🦦 (@lorddavid69) January 19, 2020
Me: pic.twitter.com/Yhci325jmg
Spekulācijas par revanša cīņu savā "Instagram" kontā uzreiz uzsāka arī Floids Meivezers
Mayweather just posted this..... McGregor vs Mayweather 2?! pic.twitter.com/OoBnauUW7v— DailySportsDosage (@OfficalDSD) January 19, 2020
40 sekundes ir īsākais laiks, kādā "Kovbojs" jebkad ir nokautēts
40 seconds is the fastest anyone has ever beaten Donald Cerrone.— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) January 19, 2020
According to FightMetric, Cerrone landed 0 strikes.
So, just to recap, McGregor beat Cerrone (granted, 36 years old) faster than anyone without taking a single strike in the process.
Not too shabby.
Kāds lietotājs pajokoja par Makgregora sitieniem ar plecu
No one:— Michael Schutte (@MikeSchutte) January 19, 2020
Connor McGregor against Cowboy: pic.twitter.com/7BmpAHphHW
Kā jūtas cilvēki, kuri samaksāja naudu, lai noskatītos šo cīņu...
A pay per view purchaser looking back at the money he spent on #UFC246 to watch Conor McGregor fight pic.twitter.com/7Yefnnrk1D— Wig Master (@master_wig) January 19, 2020
Kāds lietotājs ir bijis pārsteigts par cīņas iznākumu
Conor McGregor surprised me with that early finish, fair play #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/HI5IkRRYLN— VE55 (@VE551) January 19, 2020
Kā priecājas cilvēki, kuri par naudu iegādājās iespēju skatīties Makgregora cīņu
The joy if ur after staying up and paying ppv for #mcgregor 🤣😂🤡😂🤣🤡😂🤣🤡😂🤣🤡😂🤣🤡😂🤣🤡😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/cxFAPMUtPS— Kevin of the Finns (@finnercanio) January 19, 2020
Ko gaidīja "Kovboja" fani pret to, kas notika realitātē
McGregor X Cerrone #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/UqWE0SFE9y— Brenner (@wolfjack_oc) January 19, 2020