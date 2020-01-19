Sv 19.01.2020.
  • Porziņģis skatītājos, citu sportistu apsveikumi un izaicinājumi. "Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz Makgregora uzvaru

Konors Makgregors ar ģimeni un atbalstītājiem

FOTO: Reuters/ScanPix

Svētdienas rītā "UFC 246" Konoram Makgregoram pirmajā minūtē izdevās pārspēt Donaldu "Kovboju" Seroni. Šim notikumam, protams, bija arī liela popularitāte starp "Twitter" lietotājiem. 

Sveiciens no viena "karaļa" otram

Cīņu Klātienē vēroja arī latviešu NBA zvaigzne Kristaps Porziņģis

Vieglā svara cīkstonis Dastins Geijči jau ilgāku laiku cenšas  oktagonā tikties ar Makgregoru

Amerikāņu aktieris Dens Bilzerma šorīt zaudēja ievērojamu naudas summu...

Makgregors izrādīja cieņu ne tikai pret "Kovboju", bet arī viņa vecmāmiņu

Portāls "Goal" uzskata, ka Krištianu Ronaldu ir apmācījis Makgregoru

"Vai jūs atļautu Konoram sevi sist 40 sekundes, lai nopelnītu 200 000 ASV dolāru?" 

Spekulācijas par revanša cīņu savā "Instagram" kontā uzreiz uzsāka arī Floids Meivezers

40 sekundes ir īsākais laiks, kādā "Kovbojs" jebkad ir nokautēts

Kāds lietotājs pajokoja par Makgregora sitieniem ar plecu

Kā jūtas cilvēki, kuri samaksāja naudu, lai noskatītos šo cīņu...

Kāds lietotājs ir bijis pārsteigts par cīņas iznākumu

Kā priecājas cilvēki, kuri par naudu iegādājās iespēju skatīties Makgregora cīņu

Ko gaidīja "Kovboja" fani pret to, kas notika realitātē

