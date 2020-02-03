Pašmāju sportistu aizvadītā nedēļa sociālo tīklu vietnēs

Mūsdienās sociālo tīklu izmantošana ir ļoti populāra nodarbe visā pasaulē. Tos lieto lielākā daļa slavenību, sportistu, mūziķu, politiķu u.c. Portāls "Apollo" piedāvā ielūkoties Latvijas sportistu aizvadītās nedēļas publikācijās sociālajos medijos.
#Repost @house12riga (@get_repost) ・・・ 12:12 That’s the time in which Kaspars Kambala conquered our BURGER CHALLENGE 🏆 Do you also feel big & strong enough to do this? 💪💪 Come and prove it! Eat this BURGER 🍔 and FRIES 🍟 in 15 minutes, and get the burger for free + House 12 t-shirt as a gift for being a true warrior! 📸 swipe for the before and after pics Do you think you can do it? 👀 #house12 #burgerchallenge #kasparskambala #kambala #burgers #riga #truewarrior #challenge
First race of the season is in the books. 11th and dnf today in Riola Sardo. Had massive armpump in both motos, some issues in 2nd moto and had to pull out of the race but I’m fine and will be ready next weekend. It can only get better from here💪🏻🙌🏻 Lets get back to work😁