Pašmāju sportistu aizvadītā nedēļa sociālo tīklu vietnēs

Mūsdienās sociālo tīklu izmantošana ir ļoti populāra nodarbe visā pasaulē. Tos lieto lielākā daļa slavenību, sportistu, mūziķu, politiķu u.c. Portāls "Apollo" piedāvā ielūkoties Latvijas sportistu aizvadītās nedēļas publikācijās sociālajos medijos.
When was the last time you did something romantic for your loved ones? 😍⠀ ⠀ Sent flowers 💐 made a surprise 🎊 or gave a present, not because it’s Birthday or Christmas, but just because you ❤️ and care. ⠀ If not, than St.Valentine always is a chance to tell about your feelings. ⠀ This year you can do it more creative. Orbit is organising nice campaign: “Send love message”. You have a chance to send a message and it will be shown on a huge LED screen in city centre of Riga. ⠀ Send a message of 🥰 to your 👩❤️👨 friends and family 🙏🏼 ⠀ ➡️ orbit-love.lv ⬅️ ⠀
When you’re too bored in training you start to do dumb things😁😁 So I have a CHALLENGE for you all here💦💪🏻 Maybe this was hard only for me BUT there’s a chance for all of you to try this! As you can see put the bottle on your four fingers and while you spin your arm keep the bottle straight! That’s it😅 💙Shoot a video of you doing this challenge 💙 Tag me in this video 💙 And #kohasbottlechallange And I will post first 10 on my stories☝🏻 P.s later I will post my bloopers of how I tried to do this😅 @lielbata.lv 📹- @_ivanova1350