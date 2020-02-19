"Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz Merzļikina neveiksmīgo maču pret "Flyers"

Aizvadītajā naktī Nacionālās hokeja līgas (NHL) spēlē pret Filadelfijas "Flyers" latviešu vārtsargs Elvis Merzļikins zaudēja četras ripas un tika nomainīts. Protams, par šo maču savs viedoklis bija arī "Twitter" lietotājiem.
Cik ātri skatītāji aizmirst visu labo...
Elvis Merzlikins, you made the list pic.twitter.com/wEpgRfWFaQ— In play, Run(s) (@eblase15) February 19, 2020
"Merzļikins tiek aizstāts ar vēl grūtāk izrunājamu uzvārdu"
Merzļikins replaced with an even harder name to spell— Brotherly Puck (@BrotherlyPuck) February 19, 2020
Vēl viens skatītājs ar īsu atmiņu...
More like Smellvis Merzlikins. https://t.co/sGpFoBtvBc— Craig Forsythe (@Sports_Are_Bad) February 18, 2020
Īsi un konkrēti
RIP Merzlikins— MacKenzie Goatwood (@MacGoatwood) February 19, 2020
Neveiksmīga epizode Elvim un Filadelfija par to latviešu vārtsargam pateicas
Thank you, thank you very much.— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 19, 2020
Kevin Hayes scores off of Elvis Merzlikins to get this game started! pic.twitter.com/KirgoXJ3oF
Elvis ir pametis ēku!
Elvis Merzlikins has left the building! 😆 pic.twitter.com/wm1ACNF8hW— VroomVroom (@VroomZoom2020) February 19, 2020
Aizvadītajā spēlē Filadelfijas informatoram bijušas problēmas ar latvieša uzvārdu
Flyer announcers stumbling repeatedly over 'Merzlikins'. I should put 'name any NHLer not from the Big 6' in my next pub trivia.— Ariel S. (@kazulwashere) February 18, 2020
Latvietis nomaina latvieti
Matiss Kivlenieks takes over for Merzlikins in net for #CBJ pic.twitter.com/K0FS4z4UOQ— Alison (@AlisonL) February 19, 2020
Kas noticis ar Elvi?
what happened with merzlikins all of a sudden? lol— fuck rob manfred, the astros, and the nj devils (@njsucksass) February 19, 2020
"Fox" apskatnieks nevainoja Merzļikinu
Jody Shelley on @FOXSportsCbus opines the goalie change may be more for a spark than about Merzlikins’ performance. “Cant put any of the goals on him.” #CBJ— Alison (@AlisonL) February 19, 2020
Filadelfija ir Šausmu māja "Blue Jackets" hokejistiem
It's 4-1, redirection and Elvis Merzlikins just angrily swatted the puck out of his net.— Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) February 19, 2020
This place is a House ... Of ... Horrors for the Blue Jackets.
The good news for them is this is the last trip here this year (barring an unlikely playoff matchup).
Merzlikins pulled.