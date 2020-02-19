T 19.02.2020.

"Twitter" lietotāji reaģē uz Merzļikina neveiksmīgo maču pret "Flyers"

Elvis Merzļikins

FOTO: AFP / Scanpix

Aizvadītajā naktī Nacionālās hokeja līgas (NHL) spēlē pret Filadelfijas "Flyers" latviešu vārtsargs Elvis Merzļikins zaudēja četras ripas un tika nomainīts. Protams, par šo maču savs viedoklis bija arī "Twitter" lietotājiem.

Cik ātri skatītāji aizmirst visu labo...

"Merzļikins tiek aizstāts ar vēl grūtāk izrunājamu uzvārdu" 

Vēl viens skatītājs ar īsu atmiņu...

Īsi un konkrēti

Neveiksmīga epizode Elvim un Filadelfija par to latviešu vārtsargam pateicas

Elvis ir pametis ēku!

Aizvadītajā spēlē Filadelfijas informatoram bijušas problēmas ar latvieša uzvārdu

Latvietis nomaina latvieti

Kas noticis ar Elvi?

"Fox" apskatnieks nevainoja Merzļikinu

Filadelfija ir Šausmu māja "Blue Jackets" hokejistiem

