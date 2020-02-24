P 24.02.2020.

10 skaistules Latvijas sportā

Latvijas sporta saimē allaž ir bijis daudz izcilu sportistu. Papildus profesionālajiem panākumiem latvietes pasaules sporta arēnā allaž ir izcēlušās arī ar savu skaistumu. Apskati 10 Latvijas sporta daiļavas!

Laura Ikauniece (vieglatlētika)

 Madara Palameika (šķēpmešana)

Elīna Babkina (basketbols)

Līna Mūze (šķēpmešana) 

Elīza Cauce (kamaniņas)

Endija Tērauda (skeletons)

Rebeka Koha (svarcelšana)

Sindija Bukša (sprints) 

