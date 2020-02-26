Slavenā dziedātāja Dafija reiz tikusi izvarota un turēta gūstā vairākas dienas

Slavenā Velsas dziedātāja Aime Anne Dafija (Duffy) savā "Instagram" kontā nākusi klajā ar atklātu ziņu par to, ka viņa reiz ir izvarota un pat turēta gūstā.
Otrdienas vakarā slavenā mūziķe savā "Instagram" kontā nāca klajā ar šokējošu ziņu par savu pagātni.
"Jūs varat tikai iedomāties, cik reižu esmu domājusi par šī teksta rakstīšanu. Par veidu, kā to uzrakstīt un kā es pēc tam jutīšos. Neesmu pārliecināta, kāpēc tieši šobrīd jūtos droša par to runāt. Daudzi no jums ir brīnījušies, kas ar mani notika, kur es pazudu," ierakstu sākusi Dafija.
Viņa arī atklāja, ka aizvadītajā vasarā ar viņu sazinājies, kāds žurnālists, ar kuru viņai beidzot ir bijusi iespēja atklāti izrunāties par drausmīgo pieredzi. "Lūdzu, ticiet man, kad saku, ka šobrīd ar mani viss ir kārtībā, bet patiesība ir tāda, ka mani sazāļoja, izvaroja un turēja gūstā vairākas dienas."
Māksliniece netieši atklājusi, ka noziegums pret viņu izdarīts jau vairāk pirms desmit gadiem: "Aizvadītās dekādes laikā es vēlējos, lai manā sirdī atkal spīd saule un tagad tā atkal spīd. Droši vien domājat, kāpēc tik ilgi klusēju? Negribēju pasaulei rādīt skumjas manās acīs."
Dafija atklāja, ka tuvākajās nedēļās nākšot klajā atklāta intervija par šaušalīgo atgadījumu.
Nobeigumā dziedātāja aicināja cienīt viņas ģimeni un lēmumu veikt šo ierakstu.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.