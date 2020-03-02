P 2.03.2020.

10 Iekārojamākie vīrieši Latvijas sportā

Latvijas sports ir bagāts ar panākumiem bagātiem atlētiem. Izcilnieku vidu neapšaubāmi netrūkst pievilcīgu sportistu. Apskati 10 no iekārojamākajiem vīriešiem Latvijas sportā!

Kristaps Porziņģis (basketbols)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mārtiņš Pļaviņš (pludmales volejbols)

Elvis Merzļikins (hokejs)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jānis Timma (basketbols)

Rolands Štobinders (šķēpmešana)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Žanis Peiners (basketbols)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mairis Briedis (bokss)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Martins Dukurs (skeletons)

Rihards Bukarts (hokejs)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kristaps Zutis (bokss)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

